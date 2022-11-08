Menu

Environment

New Alberta energy minister to keep coal moratorium, consider well clean up breaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 3:36 pm
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. View image in full screen
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. File: Mead Gruver, The Canadian Press

Alberta’s new energy minister says that for now, he will maintain an order protecting the Rocky Mountains from coal development.

But Peter Guthrie says his department is already working on a program to give oil companies royalty breaks to clean up old wells.

Read more: Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway: ‘Money for free’

Speaking at an Edmonton press conference on funding for a hydrogen project, Guthrie confirmed he has no plans to withdraw the order — although he wouldn’t say how long it will remain.

The order from the previous minister, Sonya Savage, restored protections for the Rockies from open-pit coal mines after a number of such developments were proposed.

Trending Now

New Premier Danielle Smith has mused about reopening the debate over the mines.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coal mine supporters hope ‘little window’ with new premier generates change

At the same press conference, Guthrie confirmed his department is studying an industry proposal that would use royalty breaks on new production to encourage well cleanup.

That proposal has been widely panned by energy economists and was rebuffed under Savage’s tenure as a violation of the principle that polluters should pay to clean up their own mess.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines'
Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines
© 2022 The Canadian Press

