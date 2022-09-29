Menu

Environment

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeals in Alberta open-pit coal project case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 11:01 am
Alberta's top court has denied a request to appeal a regulatory decision not to approve the Grassy Mountain coal mine in the province's Rocky Mountains. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear appeals from parties who support approval of an open-pit coal mine in southwest Alberta. Global News

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear appeals from parties who support approval of an open-pit coal mine in southwest Alberta.

A review panel had concluded the likely effects of the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mine on fish and water quality outweighed the economic benefits.

Read more: Alberta Court of Appeal denies appeal of regulator’s refusal to approve coal mine

As a result, Alberta’s regulatory agency denied Benga Mining’s permit applications.

Both Benga and two area First Nations, which had signed benefits agreements with the company, asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for leave to contest the decision.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines' Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines
Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines – Mar 4, 2022

The Court of Appeal turned down the requests, prompting Benga and the First Nations to seek a hearing at the Supreme Court.

Read more: Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision to block proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

The top court gave no reasons Thursday for refusing to examine the matter.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
