Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeals in Alberta open-pit coal project case

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear appeals from parties who support approval of an open-pit coal mine in southwest Alberta.

A review panel had concluded the likely effects of the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mine on fish and water quality outweighed the economic benefits.

As a result, Alberta’s regulatory agency denied Benga Mining’s permit applications.

Both Benga and two area First Nations, which had signed benefits agreements with the company, asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for leave to contest the decision.

The Court of Appeal turned down the requests, prompting Benga and the First Nations to seek a hearing at the Supreme Court.

The top court gave no reasons Thursday for refusing to examine the matter.