Collingwood OPP arrest 2 people in imitation handgun incident

Send this page to someone via email

Collingwood and Blue Mountain Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people after reports that two people were seen with what appeared to be a handgun in the Collingwood Library.

The incident happened Monday after 3:30 p.m.

Police say the two were arrested at gunpoint, and officers seized what was determined to be an imitation firearm.

Officers say the imitation firearm looked very real, which could have made this call for service result in serious and potentially deadly consequences.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Collingwood woman is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

A 32-year-old Collingwood man is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both are scheduled to appear on separate dates at the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood in December.

Police say imitation firearms can pose safety hazards and create fear and panic if displayed, handled or used in public places.