Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP say Erin man accused of committing an indecent act

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 8, 2022 2:13 pm
OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
OPP detachment sign. Global News

An Erin, Ont., man is facing charges after an investigation into someone committing an indecent act.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Sideroad 5 around 1 a.m. last Tuesday.

Investigators say a witness called 911 after seeing a person standing on the street performing an indecent act, police say.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph man charged in indecent act investigation, police say

They say officers were able to locate and arrest the individual.

A 19-year-old man will appear in a Guelph courtroom at a later date.

 

OPPGuelph NewsIndecent ActWellington CountyErinPerformingcommitting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers