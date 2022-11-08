OPP say Erin man accused of committing an indecent act

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Erin, Ont., man is facing charges after an investigation into someone committing an indecent act.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Sideroad 5 around 1 a.m. last Tuesday.

Investigators say a witness called 911 after seeing a person standing on the street performing an indecent act, police say.

They say officers were able to locate and arrest the individual.

A 19-year-old man will appear in a Guelph courtroom at a later date.