Stolen vehicle investigation leads to more than a dozen firearm charges: Alberta RCMP

A stolen vehicle investigation on Thursday led to the arrest of a Saddle Lake man, according to the Eastern Alberta crime reduction unit of the RCMP.

On Nov. 3, RCMP members located a stolen vehicle, which officers suspected had been used to commit crimes involving firearms in the St. Paul and Two Hills areas.

Officers recovered the vehicle and say they found a gun inside.

Police arrested Conrad Quinney, 36. He is charged with 12 counts of firearm possession contrary to an order, possessing more than $5,000 worth of stolen property, careless use of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm.

Quinney will appear in court on Nov. 21. Police are still investigating and say anyone with information can call the St. Paul or Two Hills detachments or submit tips to Crime Stoppers.