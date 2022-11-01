Menu

Crime

St. Paul RCMP investigate theft of 900 litres of gas

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 1, 2022 12:45 pm
St. Paul RCMP is investigating the theft of 900 litres of gas from a station Mallaig.
St. Paul RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying someone who allegedly stole nearly 900 litres of gas from a gas station in the hamlet of Mallaig early Monday morning.

St. Paul RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who allegedly stole nearly 900 litres of gas from a gas station in the hamlet of Mallaig early Monday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on Halloween, a blue Dodge truck pulled up to a tank at a cardlock gas station, broke the pump and stole the fuel.

RCMP has released two surveillance images of the truck.

A photo of the truck that police say was used to steal gas in Mallaig.
A photo of the truck that police say was used to steal gas in Mallaig. St. Paul RCMP
A photo of the truck that police say was used to steal gas in Mallaig.
A photo of the truck that police say was used to steal gas in Mallaig. St. Paul RCMP

Anyone with information that could identify the truck is being asked to contact the St. Paul detachment at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.

