St. Paul RCMP investigate theft of 900 litres of gas

St. Paul RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who allegedly stole nearly 900 litres of gas from a gas station in the hamlet of Mallaig early Monday morning.
Police said around 2:30 a.m. on Halloween, a blue Dodge truck pulled up to a tank at a cardlock gas station, broke the pump and stole the fuel.
RCMP has released two surveillance images of the truck.
Anyone with information that could identify the truck is being asked to contact the St. Paul detachment at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers.
