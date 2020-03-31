4 charged in central Alberta ATM theft, police pursuit: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say four people were arrested after a robbery at a central Alberta gas station that resulted in a police pursuit.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said officers were called to a Fas Gas location in Two Hills at around 4 a.m. on March 28 for reports of a robbery.

According to RCMP, a truck was used to gain entry into the gas station. Suspects then used a tow strap to pull out an ATM, police allege.

Along with the ATM, police say several other items were also stolen.

Police say one man was assaulted during the incident and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Two Hills RCMP responded — and with the assistance from St. Paul RCMP — located the truck driving northbound on Highway 36,” RCMP said. “A pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle came to a stop on a road in Saddle Lake.”

RCMP say they were able to recover the ATM, a cash register and several other stolen items.

They allege the truck used in the incident was stolen from St. Paul on March 26.

Four people are facing charges, including 18-year-old Sheldon Bull and 19-year-old Timothy Favel, both of Saddle Lake, and two 15-year-olds who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The town of Two Hills is located approximately 137 kilometres east of Edmonton.