Alberta RCMP called to deadly crash on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP investigation is underway in central Alberta following a fatal, single-vehicle crash on a road in a First Nations community on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

“At least one person is deceased and others seriously injured,” St. Paul RCMP said in a news release issued shortly before 4:30 p.m.

“RCMP anticipate being on scene for several hours while officers investigate this tragic incident.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "RCMP anticipate being on scene for several hours while officers investigate this tragic incident."

Mounties said they were not disclosing the name of the person who died because family members were still being notified of what happened.

They did not say what kind of vehicle was involved, what they believe may have happened or when the crash occurred.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Advertisement

Related News 23-year-old Calgary man dies in motorcycle collision north of Cochrane Saturday