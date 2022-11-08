Man charged after parking enforcement vehicle damaged in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a parking enforcement vehicle was damaged in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 5, just after 6 p.m., officers received a report that a parking enforcement vehicle had been damaged in the Bellevue Avenue area.

Police said a parking officer was responding to a parking complaint near a fire hall and issued a “no stopping” parking violation to the vehicle.

According to police, the officer located the owner and asked them to move the vehicle.

“The owner was upset and struck the marked police vehicle and caused damage to the vehicle,” officers alleged in a news release.

Police said 27-year-old Jacob Weenen from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with mischief.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.