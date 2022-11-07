‘It’s my happiest memory that day’: Calgary patient invites her paramedics to wedding day

It was a chance encounter that brought strangers together in a way nobody expected.
It was January 2022, Marvel Miller was having a heart episode at her home. It was beating very fast and she was concerned. Her fiancé Terry Finn called 911.
“I was anxious because I had read a lot about paramedics and health care providers being burned out,” Miller said.
But the two paramedics responded as quickly as they could and soon put Miller’s anxiety and nerves to rest.
“As soon as they came in the door, I could feel them. They were very comforting,” Miller said.
Paramedics Atlanta Evis and Katrina Cameron were partners that day.
“We had serious call after serious call, after serious call. It was a tough day,” Evis said.
“It’s their emergency, yet it’s our every day. We are used to the stress and chaos, but our job is to walk in and let them know, we are here now. How can we help?” Cameron said.
Their genuine interaction got very personal.
“When I was in the ambulance, I said, ‘I’ve got to get better, I’m getting married’ and they said, ‘You’re what?'” Miller said.
“She was so excited and brought it up every moment she could,” Evis recalled.
Miller was so moved by their compassion that she sent them an invite to her May wedding.
“It was an honour to see her so happy, it was so cute. She was so happy on that day,” Evis said.
“It is the happiest memory from our wedding day,” Miller said.
“I think they had a good time. I certainly enjoyed having them.”
Being there on Miller’s worst day and then having the fortune of seeing her on her best day is an opportunity they wouldn’t miss.
“It was so lovely to see her on an amazing day,” Cameron said.
“This is definitely something I will remember for the rest of my career,” Evis said.
“People think of life-saving moments, which there are, but giving someone a warm blanket and holding their hand, that’s why I got into this,” Cameron said.
