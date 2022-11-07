‘It’s my happiest memory that day’: Calgary patient invites her paramedics to wedding day

Send this page to someone via email

It was a chance encounter that brought strangers together in a way nobody expected.

It was January 2022, Marvel Miller was having a heart episode at her home. It was beating very fast and she was concerned. Her fiancé Terry Finn called 911.

View image in full screen Terry Finn and Marvel Miller. Jill Croteau/Global News

“I was anxious because I had read a lot about paramedics and health care providers being burned out,” Miller said.

But the two paramedics responded as quickly as they could and soon put Miller’s anxiety and nerves to rest.

“As soon as they came in the door, I could feel them. They were very comforting,” Miller said.

Paramedics Atlanta Evis and Katrina Cameron were partners that day.

View image in full screen Katrina Cameron and Atlanta Evis. Jill Croteau/Global News

“We had serious call after serious call, after serious call. It was a tough day,” Evis said.

“It’s their emergency, yet it’s our every day. We are used to the stress and chaos, but our job is to walk in and let them know, we are here now. How can we help?” Cameron said.

View image in full screen Atlanta and Katrina. Jill Croteau/Global News

Their genuine interaction got very personal.

“When I was in the ambulance, I said, ‘I’ve got to get better, I’m getting married’ and they said, ‘You’re what?'” Miller said.

“She was so excited and brought it up every moment she could,” Evis recalled.

View image in full screen CALGARY — Katrina Cameron, primary care paramedic, left, and Atlanta Evis, advanced care paramedic, right, attend the wedding of former patient Marvel in Calgary. Leah Hennel / ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES

Miller was so moved by their compassion that she sent them an invite to her May wedding.

“It was an honour to see her so happy, it was so cute. She was so happy on that day,” Evis said.

View image in full screen Marvel walks down the aisle during her wedding at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Calgary. Leah Hennel / ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES

“It is the happiest memory from our wedding day,” Miller said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is the happiest memory from our wedding day," Miller said.

“I think they had a good time. I certainly enjoyed having them.”

View image in full screen Katrina Cameron, primary care paramedic, left and Atlanta Evis, advanced care paramedic, right, celebrate with their former patient Marvel after her wedding in Calgary. Leah Hennel / ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES. Leah Hennel / ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES

Being there on Miller’s worst day and then having the fortune of seeing her on her best day is an opportunity they wouldn’t miss.

“It was so lovely to see her on an amazing day,” Cameron said.

“This is definitely something I will remember for the rest of my career,” Evis said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is definitely something I will remember for the rest of my career," Evis said.

View image in full screen Marvel and her husband walk down the aisle following their wedding at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Calgary. Leah Hennel / ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES

“People think of life-saving moments, which there are, but giving someone a warm blanket and holding their hand, that’s why I got into this,” Cameron said.