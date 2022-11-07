Menu

Health

University of Calgary diagnostic hub aims to advance research into fighting infection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 5:49 pm
Getty Images
Dynacare said its working to reduce the number of patients waiting outside its Winnipeg diagnostic testing sites. Getty Images

A new research and testing centre at the University of Calgary will focus on improving diagnostics for detecting serious infections.

The Alberta Centre for Advanced Diagnostics aims to become a new hub in the global push to advance diagnotic technology.

Read more: Calgary to receive new diagnostic tool, facility to diagnosis and treat deadly diseases

Director Dr. Ian Lewis says the facility will use Alberta’s consolidated health-care system to accelerate research and development and give Alberta-based companies a significant edge in this rapidly growing market.

He says the centre will connect early-stage innovators with the facilities, equipment and health-care contacts needed to prototype new diagnostics and evaluate them against established tools.

Read more: Canadian company enables Alberta pharmacies to offer lab testing service with fast results

Lewis says diagnostic technology plays a role in 70 per cent of medical treatment decisions and better tools can help improve patient health.

He says at this point, many front-line diagnostics rely on outdated technology.

Alberta healthUniversity of CalgaryAlberta Health CareInfectionsCalgary healthmedical treatmentdr. ian lewisAlberta Centre for Advanced Diagnosticsdiagnostic centrediagnotic technologyfront-line diagnostics
© 2022 The Canadian Press

