Crime

Abbotsford, B.C. police investigating ‘targeted’ arson at occupied home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 5:01 pm
Abbotsford police are investigating a suspicious fire on Saturday as a potentially targeted arson. View image in full screen
Abbotsford, B.C., police are investigating a fire at an occupied unit in a townhouse complex on Saturday as a potentially targeted arson.

Police and emergency crews were called to the home at 3030 Trethewey St. around 1 p.m.

Read more: Large fire in Abbotsford, B.C. extinguished amid flooding and evacuations

First responders were able to evacuate the occupants from the unit, and no one was hurt, police said in a media release Monday.

Click to play video: '1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford'
1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford

“As a result of the preliminary investigation, this fire is being treated as suspicious,” police said.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, detectives believe this incident was targeted.”

Read more: ‘Suspicious fire’ damages part of boardwalk in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park

Investigators are seeking witnesses, along with any video shot in the area of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road between Gladwin and Clearbrook roads around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

