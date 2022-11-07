Abbotsford, B.C. police investigating ‘targeted’ arson at occupied home

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police are investigating a fire at an occupied unit in a townhouse complex on Saturday as a potentially targeted arson.

Police and emergency crews were called to the home at 3030 Trethewey St. around 1 p.m.

First responders were able to evacuate the occupants from the unit, and no one was hurt, police said in a media release Monday.

“As a result of the preliminary investigation, this fire is being treated as suspicious,” police said.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, detectives believe this incident was targeted.”

Investigators are seeking witnesses, along with any video shot in the area of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road between Gladwin and Clearbrook roads around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.