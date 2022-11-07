Menu

Multiple Horseshoe Bay ferry sailings cancelled, more at risk amid strong winds

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 4:50 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey travels between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale in this undated photo. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey travels between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

BC Ferries says it was forced to cancel multiple sailings out of Horseshoe Bay on Monday due to adverse weather, and that more were potentially at risk of being cancelled on Tuesday.

An Environment Canada wind warning was in effect for Howe Sound Monday, with winds gusting up to 90 km/h forecast.

Read more: Arctic chill, more snow for parts of B.C., following powerful weekend storm

Around noon, the ferry company said it was forced to cancel all remaining sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

Click to play video: 'B.C. windstorm knocks out power to more than 300,000'
B.C. windstorm knocks out power to more than 300,000

Ferry traffic between the Tsawwassen terminal and Duke Point in Nanaimo and Swartz Bay for Victoria were unaffected.

The company was also forced to revise its afternoon and evening schedule between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast due to cancellations earlier in the day.

Read more: Travel advisories and snowfall warnings blanket B.C.’s Southern Interior

BC Ferries warned ongoing stormy weather could affect sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo again Tuesday.

The company said all sailings between the two terminals between 6:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan could be cancelled if adverse weather conditions continued.

