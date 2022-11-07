Multiple Horseshoe Bay ferry sailings cancelled, more at risk amid strong winds

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it was forced to cancel multiple sailings out of Horseshoe Bay on Monday due to adverse weather, and that more were potentially at risk of being cancelled on Tuesday.

An Environment Canada wind warning was in effect for Howe Sound Monday, with winds gusting up to 90 km/h forecast.

Around noon, the ferry company said it was forced to cancel all remaining sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

Ferry traffic between the Tsawwassen terminal and Duke Point in Nanaimo and Swartz Bay for Victoria were unaffected.

The company was also forced to revise its afternoon and evening schedule between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast due to cancellations earlier in the day.

BC Ferries warned ongoing stormy weather could affect sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo again Tuesday.

The company said all sailings between the two terminals between 6:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan could be cancelled if adverse weather conditions continued.