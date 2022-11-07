Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Travel advisories and snowfall warnings blanket B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 12:46 pm
FILE. A snow plow clears a highway.
FILE. A snow plow clears a highway. Global News

Warm clothes, shovels and thick-tread tires may be the best defense against Monday’s weather conditions.

Across the Southern Interior region of British Columbia heavy snow is forecast, with Environment Canada predicting somewhere in the area of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected in 100 Mile, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Boundary.

Conditions are even snowier on mountain passes.

Click to play video: 'Blast of winter forces highway closures in the Okanagan'
Blast of winter forces highway closures in the Okanagan

A travel advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla highway, between Merritt and West Kamloops due to limited visibility, heavy snowfall and blowing snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Heavy snow alert issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Snowfall warnings have been extended to Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna and Highway 97, from Clinton to 100 Mile House  are all experiencing heavy snowfall.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Snowfall in B.C. mountain passes a reminder to prepare for winter conditions'
Snowfall in B.C. mountain passes a reminder to prepare for winter conditions

An added hazard of “strong northwest winds giving areas of blowing snow” is also a concern, according to the national weather agency.

Read more: Arctic outflow warnings issued for B.C.’s North, Central Coast and Inland regions

The snow is coming courtesy of a Pacific low pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island.

“(It) continues to spread moisture into the southern interior this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves further south,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips'
Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips
KelownaWest KelownaHighway 3MerrittCoquihallaPrincetonHOPEOkanagan Connector
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers