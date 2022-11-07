Travel advisories and snowfall warnings blanket B.C.’s Southern Interior

See more sharing options

Warm clothes, shovels and thick-tread tires may be the best defense against Monday’s weather conditions.

Across the Southern Interior region of British Columbia heavy snow is forecast, with Environment Canada predicting somewhere in the area of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected in 100 Mile, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Boundary.

Conditions are even snowier on mountain passes.

A travel advisory has been issued for the Coquihalla highway, between Merritt and West Kamloops due to limited visibility, heavy snowfall and blowing snow.

Snowfall warnings have been extended to Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna and Highway 97, from Clinton to 100 Mile House are all experiencing heavy snowfall.

An added hazard of “strong northwest winds giving areas of blowing snow” is also a concern, according to the national weather agency.

The snow is coming courtesy of a Pacific low pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island.

“(It) continues to spread moisture into the southern interior this morning. The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves further south,” Environment Canada said.

