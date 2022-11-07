34-year-old man charged following break and enter at Regina business

See more sharing options

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 34-year-old man following a break-and-enter incident at a local business.

Police stated they were dispatched on Monday at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a break and enter in progress at a business on the 2200 block of Broad Street.

“A male had been observed forcibly gaining entry to the business,” police stated in the release. “Police arrived and found a 34-year-old male with a bag of items believed to be property stolen from the business. The male was arrested and subsequently charged.”

Police charged Bryant Mario Ruda, of Regina, with break and enter.

Ruda made his first appearance on this charge in provincial court on Monday.