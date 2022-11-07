Menu

Crime

34-year-old man charged following break and enter at Regina business

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 4:29 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a break-and-enter incident at a Regina business on the 2200 block of Broad Street. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 34-year-old man following a break-and-enter incident at a local business.

Read more: Regina police looking for armed robbery suspects

Police stated they were dispatched on Monday at approximately 4:20 a.m. to a break and enter in progress at a business on the 2200 block of Broad Street.

“A male had been observed forcibly gaining entry to the business,” police stated in the release. “Police arrived and found a 34-year-old male with a bag of items believed to be property stolen from the business. The male was arrested and subsequently charged.”

Read more: Man found dead in Wascana Lake identified, Regina police say not a criminal case

Police charged Bryant Mario Ruda, of Regina, with break and enter.

Ruda made his first appearance on this charge in provincial court on Monday.

