Kingston Health Sciences Centre launches annual teddy bear campaign

The Teddy Bear campaign is back at Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

The Kingston General Hospital Auxiliary launched the campaign in support of pediatric health care throughout KHSC.

This is the 19th edition of the fundraiser, which runs until Dec. 23.

The goal is to raise $25,000 while receiving $100 from sponsors for the 250 teddy bears available.

“We see how much children love to receive a fuzzy friend when we distribute the bears across pediatric units at the end of the campaign,” said Heather Breck, KGH Auxiliary president.

“And our sponsors love knowing that they’re making much-needed medical equipment available to children when they need it most.”

Representatives from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560, their Ladies Auxiliary and the Young at Heart Club helped to kick off the 2022 campaign on Nov. 7 with a combined donation of $4,000.

“At KHSC, we’re committed to ensuring our young patients and their families receive quality and family-centred care during their hospital stay,” said Dr. Bob Connelly, head of pediatrics at KHSC and Queen’s University.

“With generous support from the community, we’re able to achieve this goal.”