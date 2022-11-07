Menu

Canada

Kingston police investigate vehicle thefts

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 2:59 pm
Kingston police have received multiple reports of stolen vehicles over the past month. View image in full screen
Kingston police have received multiple reports of stolen vehicles over the past month. Global News

Police in Kingston say they’ve received multiple reports of stolen vehicles over the last month — with push-start ignition vehicles being the car of choice for thieves.

Police say suspects are using electronic devices to open and start vehicles, which are often parked in residential driveways.

Read more: Quinte West OPP recover stolen truck, Montreal man charged

According to police, they have been notified of Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models being targeted.

Police have also received reports of newer-model Dodge/Chrysler vehicles, Ford F-150s and Honda CR-Vs being targeted.

To avoid losing a vehicle, police encourage the public to park their cars in a garage if possible or to use a steering wheel lock.

