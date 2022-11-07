Menu

Sports

Bombers fans can watch potential eastern competition on North America’s largest mobile screen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 2:44 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers want to give their fans an up close and personal look at the potential competition in their bid for a third consecutive Grey Cup championship.

Prior to the Bombers’ CFL Western Final game Sunday at IG Field, ticketholders in the tailgate area can watch the league’s Eastern Final — between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts — on North America’s largest mobile screen.

The winner of the eastern game will take on the winner of the game between the Bombers and BC Lions at the 109th Grey Cup, Nov. 20 in Regina.

The screen, measuring a whopping 22-by-39-feet, will begin broadcasting Alouettes vs. Argonauts at 11:30 a.m., while the Bombers-Lions game starts at 3:30 p.m.

