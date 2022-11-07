Peterborough area schools to reopen Tuesday as CUPE education workers return to work

Send this page to someone via email

All Peterborough-area school boards will reopen its schools on Tuesday following announcements Monday that Ontario education workers will end their province-wide strike action.

On Monday morning, the Ontario government said it would repeal Bill 128 — legislation that impacted education workers’ ability to strike — if education workers agreed to end their job action and return to the bargaining table.

CUPE, their union, agreed to do so, ending a strike which began on Friday and continued on Monday, prompting school boards to close schools.

On Monday afternoon, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board said its schools will reopen Tuesday and all previously scheduled school activities and events will resume. The board will reopen its schools in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Durham region.

Story continues below advertisement

“We appreciate that the last few days have been extremely challenging for everyone,” said director of education Rita Russo. “We value and appreciate all CUPE staff, and the important work they do in our schools and workplaces.

“Provincial negotiations will continue with both CUPE and the government returning to the negotiating table, and we are hopeful an agreement will be reached soon.”

Catholic school boards

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board will also reopen all of its schools for in-person learning. All activities will resume as scheduled.

The board has schools in Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Durham region.

“We understand that the last few days have been challenging times for students, staff and family members, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” the board stated. All members of CUPE are and continue to be vital parts of our school and board communities and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back in-person tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir — which has École secondaire catholique Monseigneur-Jamot in Peterborough — is also reopening its schools.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Wes Hahn, director of education, says all Trillium Lakelands District School Board schools will reopen to students and staff for in-person learning on Tuesday. Regular transportation services also resume.

He noted that negotiations will continue between the government of Ontario and CUPE.