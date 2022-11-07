Premier Doug Ford willing to rescind education law if CUPE members return to schools

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to rescind legislation against CUPE education workers ability to strike, but only if the union agrees to end its walkout that’s closed several schools across the province and return to the bargaining table.

“As a gesture of good faith, our government is willing to rescind the legislation,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Monday morning.

“We’re willing to rescind Section 33 but only if CUPE agrees to show a similar gesture of good faith by stopping their strike and letting our kids back into their classrooms.”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers in Ontario, rejected a deal from the province on Oct. 30, issued a 5-day strike notice, and then went on strike Friday despite legislation that banned it from doing so.

The workers include custodians, educational assistants (ECEs), administrative staff in schools, librarians and bus drivers.

The back-to-work legislation uses the “notwithstanding clause” to guard against constitutional challenges, and Ford said Monday he understands that is controversial.

“As stewards of taxpayers dollars, we also have a responsibility to the entire province,” Ford said. “A deal with CUPE has massive impacts on broader public service salaries as well as the government’s ability to invest in services like health care, transit, education and hospital infrastructure, alongside other vital public services.”

Mass protests have continued throughout the weekend and into Monday. That forced many school boards to close schools again on Monday and until further notice as the dispute escalates.

“Take strike action off the table, and let our kids back in class,” Ford said.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board is also set to rule on the legality of the walkout. CUPE said members will not go back to work regardless of the labour board’s decision and that its walkout is a form of legitimate political protest.

Meanwhile, Ford said he “doesn’t like” using the notwithstanding clause but said his government was “left with no option.”

“When CUPE comes to you and says I want a 50 per cent increase which is absolutely ridiculous, anywhere in this country,” Ford said.

Multiple sources have told Global News that a coalition of unions is planning a mass demonstration at Queen’s Park on Saturday, Nov. 12 and a massive multi-sector strike on Monday, Nov. 14.

CUPE is also set to hold a news conference later Monday morning.

— With files from The Canadian Press & Global News’ Isaac Callan