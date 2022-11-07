Menu

Crime

Trial begins for Calgary man charged with second degree murder in infant’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 2:16 pm
The Calgary Courts Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019. A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Courts Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019. A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.

The trial for 32-year-old Anthony Karl Kurucz started this morning in the Court of King’s Bench in Calgary.

It is scheduled to run for almost three weeks.

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary man charged in death of 3-month-old son

Police have said emergency crews were called to a Calgary home in April 2018 to help a three-month-old in medical distress.

The infant, Jayden Cyluck-Kurucz, was unconscious and he died in hospital two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard a recording of the 911 call from Kurucz this morning in which he said his baby was “freaking out” and he was trying to calm him down when he went limp and blood started coming out of his nose.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgaryCalgary courtsCourt of King's BenchAnthony Karl Kuruczinfant death Calgary
© 2022 The Canadian Press

