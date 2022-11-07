Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men injured during shooting in west-end Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 2:18 pm
A file photo of police tape in a park. View image in full screen
A file photo of police tape in a park. Simon Ostler / Global News File

Waterloo regional police are investigating a late-night shooting in a west-end Kitchener neighbourhood.

Police say officers were called to the area of Moorgate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find two males with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Trending Now

Read more: Teen arrested in connection with shooting at Kitchener high school

Investigators say the public is being asked to avoid the area while officers are canvassing.

They say they have increased police presence in the area as well.

Investigators say they are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

ShootingKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerInjuriesKitchener shootingGunshot Woundsinvestigating
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers