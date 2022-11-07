2 men injured during shooting in west-end Kitchener: police

See more sharing options

Waterloo regional police are investigating a late-night shooting in a west-end Kitchener neighbourhood.

Police say officers were called to the area of Moorgate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

They arrived to find two males with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospital but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the public is being asked to avoid the area while officers are canvassing.

They say they have increased police presence in the area as well.

Investigators say they are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.