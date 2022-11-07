Man attacked during carjacking; Winnipeg police investigate

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was attacked during a carjacking on Sunday, according to Winnipeg police.

Police went to the 100 block of Kingston Row at 10:45 p.m for reports of a man assaulted during a carjacking.

Officers met with the man who was injured and said he was struck by a weapon. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they were told three suspicious males had been skulking around the neighbourhood, trying residential door handles and rummaging through vehicles.

Police say the man confronted the suspects and was attacked. They stole his car keys and drove off in his vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or home video surveillance in this neighbourhood is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).