Crime

Man attacked during carjacking; Winnipeg police investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 2:19 pm
A man was attacked during a carjacking on Sunday, according to Winnipeg police. . View image in full screen
A man was attacked during a carjacking on Sunday, according to Winnipeg police. . Global News / File

A man was attacked during a carjacking on Sunday, according to Winnipeg police.

Police went to the 100 block of Kingston Row at 10:45 p.m for reports of a man assaulted during a carjacking.

Officers met with the man who was injured and said he was struck by a weapon. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they were told three suspicious males had been skulking around the neighbourhood, trying residential door handles and rummaging through vehicles.

Read more: Winnipeg police continue to investigate carjacking in Norwood East area

Police say the man confronted the suspects and was attacked. They stole his car keys and drove off in his vehicle.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or home video surveillance in this neighbourhood is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Man arrested after acting 'erratically' with knife at downtown Winnipeg library: police

 

