Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bow Island, Alta., works to diversify housing options to attract workers

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 7:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Bow Island, Alta. working to diversify housing options'
Bow Island, Alta. working to diversify housing options
A southern Alberta town has determined that while it has a good amount of single-family detached homes, there aren’t enough rental options to attract workers to the community. Eloise Therien has more on a new partnership looking to help broaden the municipality’s housing options.

The Town of Bow Island has partnered with the non-profit Rural Development Network (RDN) to develop around 19 acres of municipal land as it looks to address housing issues.

According to Mayor Gordon Reynolds, the municipality has been struggling to attract and retain employees, especially young people and families.

With rental options almost never vacant, the chance everyone can afford the cost of buying a home is slim.

“We are really lacking in attainable housing, especially in rental units,” said Reynolds. “It’s making it difficult to attract workers, for the town itself as well as certainly a lot of our businesses.”

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. seeing significant growth in rental households

Some staff come from nearby southern Alberta communities of Taber and Medicine Hat, but that commute isn’t always appealing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not always the greatest drive, and people don’t want to be doing that all the time,” Reynolds said.

In comes the Enabling Housing Choice project. Run by the Sustainable Housing Initiative through the RDN and funded by the Alberta Real Estate Foundation, the project looks to improve housing diversity in rural communities across the province.

“The land use study will be looking at the Westview Lands parcel in Bow Island, and we’re going to determine how it can be best developed to meet the needs of the town of Bow Island and its residents,” explained RDN project intern Courtney Nguyen.

In working with Bow Island, they will give recommendations for the build-out of land through land use study and engagement strategy.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia family and landlord in tough spot amid housing search'
Nova Scotia family and landlord in tough spot amid housing search

“We obviously don’t have the in-house expertise to determine what those should look like,” the mayor said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Do we want townhouses, do we want condos, do we want slab-on-grade? What is it that we really need?”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Do we want townhouses, do we want condos, do we want slab-on-grade? What is it that we really need?"

Nguyen said they’re finishing the research and environmental scan phase. Bow Island is one of the first municipalities to be involved in the the Enabling Housing Choice project.

“The engagement part is really crucial in these types of projects, because we are making these communities and the land use study for the residents,” Nguyen added.

Bow Island has a population of approximately 2,100 people.

Related News
EconomyHomesEmployeesStaffrentingBow IslandSustainable Housing InitiativeRural Development Network
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers