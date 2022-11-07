Menu

Politics

Advance voting numbers released in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 7, 2022 12:21 pm
File: The candidates for Brooks-Medicine Hat for the byelection that will take place on Nov. 8: Barry Morishita, Gwendoline Dirk, Danielle Smith and Jeevan Mangat. View image in full screen
File: The candidates for Brooks-Medicine Hat for the byelection that will take place on Nov. 8: Barry Morishita, Gwendoline Dirk, Danielle Smith and Jeevan Mangat. Bob Blayone, Indepence Party of Alberta candidate, is not pictured. Global News

Fewer eligible voters in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat cast their ballot in advance voting when compared to the last general election, according to the latest advance voting numbers.

Advance polls opened last Tuesday for eligible voters in the southern Alberta riding and wrapped up on Saturday.

Elections Alberta said 4,231 out of 34,060 eligible voters cast their ballots in advance polls this year, which is about 12.4 per cent of eligible voters.

Read more: Advance polls open for Alberta byelection

This is in stark contrast to 2019, when 7,538 out of 34,297 voters participated in advance polls during the provincial general election. This is about 30 per cent of eligible voters at the time, according to Elections Alberta.

The byelection comes after former MLA Michaela Frey announced she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election and gave up her seat in October.

Premier Danielle Smith is running in the riding for a chance at a seat in legislature, along with Alberta NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk and former Brooks Mayor Barry Morashita, who is also the leader of the Alberta Party.

Read more: Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection set for November 8

Jeevan Mangat is also running as a candidate in the byelection. He is currently the interim leader for the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.

Bob Blayone is running as a candidate for the Independence Party of Alberta.

The byelection takes place on Tuesday.

