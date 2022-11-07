Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

French cardinal admits abusing 14-year-old girl, withdraws from functions

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 7, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'French clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children since 1950, report finds'
French clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children since 1950, report finds
WATCH ABOVE: French clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children since 1950, report finds – Oct 5, 2021

French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard said on Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl decades ago and he would withdraw from his functions.

Read more: ‘Deep wounds’: Respected Canadian Catholic figure sexually abused women, report finds

“Thirty-five years ago, when I was a parish priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way with a young girl aged 14. My behaviour has inevitably led to grave and lasting consequences for this person,” Ricard said in a statement.

Ricard asked for forgiveness and said he would withdraw from his functions and be available for legal and church authorities. He was bishop in the southwest region of Bordeaux from 2001 to 2019.

Click to play video: 'Pope Francis acknowledges ‘sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable people’ by members of Catholic Church'
Pope Francis acknowledges ‘sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable people’ by members of Catholic Church

In total, 11 bishops or former bishops, including a former bishop in Creteil, near Paris, Michel Santier, are currently targeted by abuse investigations, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, head of the French bishops’ conference, told a news conference on Monday. He read out Ricard’s statement during the event.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

These are the latest revelations to hit the Roman Catholic Church, which has been rocked by sexual abuse violations around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years.

Read more: Catholic abuse legal reckoning: New wave of lawsuits could cost church over $4B

In France last year, an independent investigation said French clergy had sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years, and its authors said the Catholic Church had turned a blind eye for too long.

— Reporting by GV De Clercq and Ingrid Melander, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Catholic ChurchCatholic church sexual abusecatholic church abuseCatholic church abuse investigationCatholic church abuse scandalFrench cardinal sex abuseJean-Pierre Ricard
© 2022 Thomson Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers