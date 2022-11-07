N.B. police investigating 2019 disappearance as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say the 2019 disappearance of Brady Sherman Tompkins is now being investigated as a homicide after information that remains may be located in a wooded area.

On Sept. 20, 2019, RCMP said in a news release that 25-year-old Tompkins, from the Carleton County area, had gone missing. He was living in Moncton at the time.

View image in full screen Tompkins is described as being six-foot-seven tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes. New Brunswick RCMP

It was reported he was last seen on the night on Aug. 29, 2019, and had spoken to a family member over the phone a few days later, but his location was unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Over a year later, on Oct. 30, 2020, police said his disappearance was “suspicious,” and they believed “criminality may have been involved.”

On Monday morning, more than three years after his disappearance, RCMP said they received new information.

In a release, police said Tompkins’ remains “may be located in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing, N.B., and Berry Mills, N.B.” Police also believe there may be a burnt vehicle in the same area.

View image in full screen New Brunswick RCMP

The agency released a map of the area and ask anyone who lives in the area, or may be travelling there, to contact police if coming across “a burnt vehicle, anything that may look like remains, personal belongings, or anything that could be suspicious.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Tompkins is described as being six-foot-seven tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He had braces on his teeth.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact police.