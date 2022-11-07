Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. police investigating 2019 disappearance as a homicide

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 7'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say the 2019 disappearance of Brady Sherman Tompkins is now being investigated as a homicide after information that remains may be located in a wooded area.

On Sept. 20, 2019, RCMP said in a news release that 25-year-old Tompkins, from the Carleton County area, had gone missing. He was living in Moncton at the time.

Tompkins is described as being six-foot-seven tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes. View image in full screen
Tompkins is described as being six-foot-seven tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes. New Brunswick RCMP

It was reported he was last seen on the night on Aug. 29, 2019, and had spoken to a family member over the phone a few days later, but his location was unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Over a year later, on Oct. 30, 2020, police said his disappearance was “suspicious,” and they believed “criminality may have been involved.”

Trending Now

Read more: RCMP make arrest after a dozen firearms seized in N.B. community

On Monday morning, more than three years after his disappearance, RCMP said they received new information.

In a release, police said Tompkins’ remains “may be located in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing, N.B., and Berry Mills, N.B.” Police also believe there may be a burnt vehicle in the same area.

N.B. police investigating 2019 disappearance as a homicide - image View image in full screen
New Brunswick RCMP

The agency released a map of the area and ask anyone who lives in the area, or may be travelling there, to contact police if coming across “a burnt vehicle, anything that may look like remains, personal belongings, or anything that could be suspicious.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Tompkins is described as being six-foot-seven tall with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He had braces on his teeth.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact police.

New Brunswick RCMPSuspicious DisappearanceNew Brunswick homicideMoncton homicideBrady TompkinsMan missing deadMoncton man missing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers