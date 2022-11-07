Police seek suspect in assault, stabbing reported at drive thru in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a man after two people were assaulted, one stabbed, at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru in Niagara Falls on Sunday.

Investigators say the victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, became involved in an altercation with a person they didn’t know at the coffee shop just before 10 a.m. on McLeod Road at Dorchester Road.

The man was stabbed while the female was punched multiple times.

“After the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a black 2010 Audi Q5,” a Niagara Police spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspect and his vehicle were spotted a short time later near Queenston Street and Eastchester Avenue in St. Catharines.”

Police say the man was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as six feet one inch tall and with black hair, brown eyes, and scars on his upper lip and left forearm. Police have a full description of the suspect online.

Media Release – Niagara Regional Police Service News – NRPS Niagara Falls Detectives Investigating Stabbing Incidenthttps://t.co/8ngNGW66Th pic.twitter.com/NoOHs8gYsj — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) November 6, 2022

He also has tattoos on his right forearm and his neck.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.