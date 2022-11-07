Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in assault, stabbing reported at drive thru in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 8:00 am
Police are seeking a suspect after an assault sent two people to a hospital in Niagara Falls on Nov. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a suspect after an assault sent two people to a hospital in Niagara Falls on Nov. 6, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are seeking a man after two people were assaulted, one stabbed, at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru in Niagara Falls on Sunday.

Investigators say the victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, became involved in an altercation with a person they didn’t know at the coffee shop just before 10 a.m. on McLeod Road at Dorchester Road.

The man was stabbed while the female was punched multiple times.

“After the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a black 2010 Audi Q5,” a Niagara Police spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspect and his vehicle were spotted a short time later near Queenston Street and Eastchester Avenue in St. Catharines.”

Read more: Police seek suspect accused of damaging over 60 vehicles in Niagara Region

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as six feet one inch tall and with black hair, brown eyes, and scars on his upper lip and left forearm. Police have a full description of the suspect online.

He also has tattoos on his right forearm and his neck.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

