Lethbridge families take advantage of first big snowfall at the sled hill

Lethbridge families took full advantage of Saturday’s snowfall and took to the sled hill.

This is the first time Paige Pope has taken her kids to the Sugar Bowl, one of the bigger hills in the city.

“(I) love seeing all the little kiddos dragging their GTs and stuff up; everyone seems to be having a blast,” said Paige.

For her son Carter, these are ideal conditions.

“I like playing in the snow,” said Carter, who had a few big wipeouts down the hill.

“I prefer a late winter, but it’s nice,” added Paige. “At least we have snow to play in, so that’s good, and the kids are having fun, so that’s all that matters.”

Adrian Adhikari said his favourite part about sledding is spending time with his little brother and “going down the hill and falling off the sled.”

Seasoned sledder Colton Markle said either, “you can basically sled down the hill and you’re all satisfied and relieved, or you’re in lots of pain.”

“I love it,” added Sumit Meitra. “I think it’s that freedom of, you know, losing control and crashing into someone, hurting someone by mistake; it’s good fun.”

Sumit got to see his five-year-old son Riggy experience sledding for the first time after moving from India just two weeks ago.

“It’s a lovely experience; like he’s never seen this kind of stuff before, so he’s getting a good kick out of it.”

“I am having fun,” added Riggy with a smile.

Global News asked Riggy if he liked the snow. His short answer is “yes.”

“When we are back in the country, we only see this in the movies or in Bollywood and all this kind of stuff,” said Gita Mishra, a friend of Sumit. “We are lucky here that we get a chance to play in this kind of snow.”

Southern Alberta is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting more than 20 centimetres to accumulate by Tuesday morning.

So the good news is, there will be many more opportunities to hit the slopes in the coming days.