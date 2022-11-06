Menu

Crime

Suspect from Vancouver police public warning back in custody

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD praises bystanders for stopping violent stranger attack'
VPD praises bystanders for stopping violent stranger attack
Another random violent stranger attack in downtown Vancouver. This time it happened at Howe and Davie. Vancouver police say a woman was followed into the lobby of her apartment building. Emad Agahi has more on the attack and how bystanders jumped in – Oct 3, 2022

A suspect accused in a random Vancouver lobby attack is now back in custody after breaching his bail conditions, Vancouver police say.

Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington was out on bail, with two sex assault charges, an assault charge and a charge of uttering threats pending.

Flores-Bebington was arrested just 24 hours after being released from jail.

Flores-Bebington has been arrested and remains in custody, police said. View image in full screen
Flores-Bebington has been arrested and remains in custody, police said. Vancouver police

Read more: Man accused in random Vancouver lobby attack released, prompting police warning

Story continues below advertisement

“A VPD officer was working near Burrard and Pender Street Saturday afternoon when he observed Flores-Bebington breaching one of his court-ordered bail conditions,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

“The suspect, 19, was re-arrested and returned to jail.”

The 19-year-old is accused in a “bone-chilling” stranger attack in the lobby of a Yaletown apartment building on Oct. 3.

In that incident, he allegedly followed a woman into the building and threw her to the ground, before a group of bystanders intervened and held him down until police arrived.

Vancouver police say he will remain in custody pending his next court date.

Read more: ‘Bone chilling’: Witness describes random attack in lobby of Vancouver apartment

It is unclear exactly how Flores-Bebington breached his bail conditions.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s former deputy police chief says he’s gotten pushback from Crown over calls to keep chronic offenders in custody'
Vancouver’s former deputy police chief says he’s gotten pushback from Crown over calls to keep chronic offenders in custody

— With files from Global BC’s Simon Little.

