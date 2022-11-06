Suspect from Vancouver police public warning back in custody

A suspect accused in a random Vancouver lobby attack is now back in custody after breaching his bail conditions, Vancouver police say.
Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington was out on bail, with two sex assault charges, an assault charge and a charge of uttering threats pending.
Flores-Bebington was arrested just 24 hours after being released from jail.
“A VPD officer was working near Burrard and Pender Street Saturday afternoon when he observed Flores-Bebington breaching one of his court-ordered bail conditions,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.
“The suspect, 19, was re-arrested and returned to jail.”
The 19-year-old is accused in a “bone-chilling” stranger attack in the lobby of a Yaletown apartment building on Oct. 3.
In that incident, he allegedly followed a woman into the building and threw her to the ground, before a group of bystanders intervened and held him down until police arrived.
Vancouver police say he will remain in custody pending his next court date.
It is unclear exactly how Flores-Bebington breached his bail conditions.
Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.
— With files from Global BC’s Simon Little.
Comments