BGC Okanagan receives $10,000 grant for youth recreation programming

BGC Okanagan received a $10,000 grant to further develop their program to provide drop-in recreation programming for youth at the Summerland Youth Centre.

Rogers Communications announced on Friday that over 70 registered charities and non-profits, including BGC Okanagan, were awarded one of its 2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants.

The grant program supports youth aged 15-29 in the areas of education, digital, literacy, health, sport, and entrepreneurship.

“Thanks to Rogers, this program is offered at no cost to the participants creating a safe place without barriers for youth to engage in recreation and life-skills programs. Activities are developed to intentionally teach the importance of physical and mental health, leadership and life-skills, creative arts and expression, healthy relationships and contributing back,” said BGC Okanagan’s director of Youth Services, Kristy Butterworth, in the press release.

“It is critical that this program continues to be there for the young people outside school hours, giving them access to positive mentorship and opportunities.”

During intermittent periods, when funding was available to run the youth drop-in program, BGC Okanagan have offered 482 services to 43 youth.

This year BGC Okanagan says they plan to focus on community partnership and volunteer opportunities, as youth leadership and volunteerism is embedded in the program.

“Our goal for the program is that by accessing, youth can connect with their peers, engage with positive adult supports, and develop life-skills and leadership skills,” said Butterworth.

“By participating in a local youth centre, youth can feel a sense of community amongst themselves but also a greater connection to the greater community of Summerland as well.”

Since 2017, Rogers has awarded hundreds of Ted Rogers Community Grants for programs that support youth.

According to the press release, this year recipient organizations will help over 50,000 youth in 250 communities across the country.