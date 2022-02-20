Okanagan resident donates 10K to BGC Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, a donor has stepped forward with an act of kindness by donating $10,000 to BGC Okanagan.

BGC Okanagan says the donation will help support programming and services that are offered to children and youth throughout the Okanagan.

“To the amazing donor, and others in the community who support BGC Okanagan, we are so thankful that you believe in removing barriers and creating opportunities for all children and youth,” said Jeremy Welder, BGC Okanagan‘s chief executive, in a press release.

“Our Clubs play an essential role in navigating paths to opportunities that aren’t otherwise available for many young people and their families. Opportunity changes everything when it comes to young people becoming their best selves.”

According to BGC, the Okanagan-based donor said they are inspired by BGC Okanagan’s goal to help children and youth learn and understand why kindness, caring and treating others with respect, empathy and compassion is the way to prevent mistreatment of others.

“There is a lot happening, not just in the Okanagan, but across the country and the world right now that is impacting physical and emotional health,” said Welder in a press release.

“We believe this year, more than ever, we need to remind each other, not just on Pink Shirt Day, but every day, to be kind and lift each other up. Educating children and youth that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to our efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming.”

The donation was directed through the upcoming Pink Shirt Day breakfast. The virtual event will be held on Feb. 23. For information about the event, visit the BGC Okanagan website.

“We are thrilled and so thankful that the generous donor of this gift, while wishing to remain anonymous, has allowed us to make this announcement to spread the word about the donation in the hopes of inspiring further acts of philanthropy,” said Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan’s community engagement coordinator, in a press release.

