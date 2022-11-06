Break and enter on Clarence Ave leads to 2 arrests: Winnipeg police

Two people were arrested after a break and enter in the 1200 block of Clarence Avenue on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police.
Officers went to a commercial property on Clarence at 1:45 a.m. and saw two suspects entering a vehicle in the parking lot. They immediately fled from police.
The suspects’ vehicle (later found to be stolen) was used to ram a police vehicle, causing extensive damage and rendering it inoperable.
No officers were injured.
The suspects were eventually tracked down on Hurst Way and Waverley street by AIR1 and safely arrested.
Officers seized a large amount of property (believed to be stolen) from the abandoned vehicle including:
- CO2 pellet firearm
- Various tools
- Various vehicle keys
- License plates
- Identity documents
One 45-year-old man from Saskatoon and one 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg were arrested and are in custody.
