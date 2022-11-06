Menu

Crime

Break and enter on Clarence Ave leads to 2 arrests: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 1:18 pm
Two people have been arrested during an active break and enter in the 1200 block of Clarence Avenue on Saturday. View image in full screen
Two people have been arrested during an active break and enter in the 1200 block of Clarence Avenue on Saturday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Two people were arrested after a break and enter in the 1200 block of Clarence Avenue on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers went to a commercial property on Clarence at 1:45 a.m. and saw two suspects entering a vehicle in the parking lot. They immediately fled from police.

The suspects’ vehicle (later found to be stolen) was used to ram a police vehicle, causing extensive damage and rendering it inoperable.

No officers were injured.

The suspects were eventually tracked down on Hurst Way and Waverley street by AIR1 and safely arrested.

Officers seized a large amount of property (believed to be stolen) from the abandoned vehicle including:

  • CO2 pellet firearm
  • Various tools
  • Various vehicle keys
  • License plates
  • Identity documents

One 45-year-old man from Saskatoon and one 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg were arrested and are in custody.

Crime
