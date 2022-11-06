‘Security incident’ prompts brief evacuation at Toronto Pearson Airport

See more sharing options

A “security incident” at Toronto Pearson International Airport prompted a brief evacuation of part of Terminal 1 Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they assisted security with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) around 9:40 a.m.

Police said Terminal 1 arrivals was evacuated as a result.

A spokesperson for GTAA, the operator of Pearson Airport, told Global News that the incident has since been resolved and operations are normal.

Officials haven’t said what the “security incident” specifically was.

“We don’t provide details of security incidents,” the GTAA spokesperson said.

“I can tell you that the safety and security of everyone at Toronto Pearson is always our top priority. Our operations team, in collaboration with Peel Regional Police, responded swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety and operations have now returned to normal.”