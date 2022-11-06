Menu

Canada

‘Security incident’ prompts brief evacuation at Toronto Pearson Airport

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 11:53 am
Passengers that recently arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport, are photographed on Oct 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Passengers that recently arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport, are photographed on Oct 15, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail via CP

A “security incident” at Toronto Pearson International Airport prompted a brief evacuation of part of Terminal 1 Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they assisted security with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) around 9:40 a.m.

Police said Terminal 1 arrivals was evacuated as a result.

A spokesperson for GTAA, the operator of Pearson Airport, told Global News that the incident has since been resolved and operations are normal.

Read more: WestJet says system-wide outage impacting operations

Officials haven’t said what the “security incident” specifically was.

“We don’t provide details of security incidents,” the GTAA spokesperson said.

“I can tell you that the safety and security of everyone at Toronto Pearson is always our top priority. Our operations team, in collaboration with Peel Regional Police, responded swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety and operations have now returned to normal.”

