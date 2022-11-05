Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Inuit throat-singing among top talent featured in Okanagan concert series

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Top talent tours through Okanagan with concert series'
Top talent tours through Okanagan with concert series
As the weather grows cold, the Okanagan's music scene is only heating up as Sydney Morton tells us a concert series is far from finished bringing great talent into our valley.

Inuit throat-singing duo PIQSIQ has put their own twist on the traditional form of music.

The sisters, Inuksuk Mackay and Tiffany Ayalik, have been singing together since they were young girls growing up in Yellowknife, N.W.T., and now they perform as PIQSIQ. With their voices and a looping machine, the sisters filled a room at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus on Friday, Nov. 4.

“A lot of Canadians have maybe heard it once or twice or seen it on T.V. but I don’t think they’ve had it explained or understand a lot about the practice,” said Mackay.

“We perform improvisationally, so we hope that folks take whatever it is that resonates with them home. I think it lands differently for different people, so we just leave it open to interpretation and then invite folks to have their own experience with it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan musicians pay tribute to fallen friends with benefit concert

An improvised show means that every concert is different.

“Maybe [the audience] will be surprised, challenged, and think about what Inuit music is in a different way now,” said Ayalik.

The concert is one of many shows being put on as part of the Route 97 Culture Road Trips Series that is bringing top talent through the valley.

Read more: B.C. experts dive into the origins of Halloween

“We formed Route 97 Culture in 2020. The idea is to build a stronger touring corridor for nationally known and emerging artists from Canada through the Okanagan Thompson and Shuswap,” said Mark Greenhalgh, project co-creator.

The concert series is far from over. There are three more musicians stepping on stage at the Cleland Community Theatre in Penticton. Begonia will perform on Nov. 21, William Prince is in the spotlight Dec. 2 and Andrew Allen takes the stage Dec. 16. For more information, visit www.route97culture.com

Advertisement
Related News
Okanagancentral okanagannewsNorth OkanaganConcertConcert Seriesinuit throat singingOkanagan concertPIQSIQTraditional Singingroute 97 culture
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers