Province proposes free fishing for seniors, active military members

Send this page to someone via email

The province wants to make fishing free for seniors, veterans and active military members.

As part of proposed amendments to the Fisheries Act, the province says these groups would no longer need to purchase a fishing licence.

“The proposed new regulations would make it easier for the 22,000 Manitoba seniors who take part in recreational fishing,” Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston said. “Instead of having to apply (for the licence) on an annual basis, Manitoba seniors would simply need to show proof of age and residency when requested by conservation officers.”

READ MORE: Province commits $1M in support of Manitoba fish and wildlife

A 45-day consultation period on the proposed amendments began Friday. Manitobans are asked to give feedback until December 19 at Manitoba Regulatory Consultation Portal (gov.mb.ca).

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes in the proposed amendments include moving to a single annual licence type, adding a one-day angling licence option, and allowing anglers to carry an electronic copy of their licence.