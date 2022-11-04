Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Solar panel installation begins on Edmonton’s 1st net-zero energy fire station

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 6:52 pm
Solar panel installation begins on Edmonton’s 1st net-zero energy fire station - image View image in full screen
Morris Gamblin / Global News

The first of 382 solar panels are up on the roof of the Windermere Fire Station No. 31, 3865 Allan Dr. S.W., in Edmonton.

“This is the first building we’ve designed and constructed as a net-zero building,” said Shannon Fitzsimmons, facility planning & design director in the City of Edmonton’s integrated infrastructure services department.

Read more: Largest rooftop solar array in Canada installed at Edmonton Expo Centre

That means the building generates energy. Over the course of a year, it generates the same amount of energy it uses.

“We’re very experienced in designing and building fire stations. We work closely with our partners, we understand the operational needs of a building like this,” Fitzsimmons said.

Windermere Fire Station No. 31 View image in full screen
Windermere Fire Station No. 31. Morris Gamblin / Global News

In addition to the solar array, there’s a geothermal field where heating and cooling energy is harvested from the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton signs 20-year wind and solar contracts as part of net-zero goal

Inside the station, an insulated floor acts like a thermos, keeping the heat or cold in the building.

“To capitalize on the area that we have within the site, we dropped 35 boreholes 75 metres down which allows the exchange of — in the summertime, keep the building cool and in wintertime keep building warm,” said Jesse Banford, facility infrastructure delivery director with the city.

Trending Now
Windermere Fire Station No. 31 View image in full screen
Windermere Fire Station No. 31. Morris Gamblin / Global News

The overall budget for this pilot project is about $18 million.

“There are enhanced systems we invest in in a capital project like this, but we get the advantage of reducing our operating costs over time,” Fitzsimmons explained.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Net-zero power system in Alberta could cost $52B: report'
Net-zero power system in Alberta could cost $52B: report

Tiffany Edgecombe, training and logistics deputy fire chief with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS), called the project exciting.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to live and operate out of the city’s first net-zero building and it’s getting close,” Edgecombe said.

Windermere Fire Station No. 31 View image in full screen
Windermere Fire Station No. 31. Morris Gamblin / Global News

The new station will also allow EFRS to increase its services levels.

Story continues below advertisement

This part of the city was identified as an area of need back in 2017.

“What it’s allowing is for a greater coverage area, increased ability to meet our service level targets in the neighbourhood,” Edgecombe said.

“We know right now this area is currently being served by the Terwillegar and Heritage Valley stations.”

The Windermere station is expected to be operational by spring of next year.

Edmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRSSouthwest Edmontonnet zero energyfire station edmontonnet zero building edmontonnet zero fire stationwindermere edmontonwindermere fire station no. 31
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers