18-month sentence for B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to schoolgirls

A disgraced B.C. RCMP officer who was convicted of multiple sex offences has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

A jury found Andrew Seangio guilty in July of of seven counts of committing an indecent act in public and three counts of exposing his genitals to people under the age of 16.

Along with the jail time, Seangio will be placed on a sex offender registry for 10 years.

Crown prosecutors in the case had sought a sentence of two years jail time and two years of probation, while defence sought a conditional sentence, which would have meant no jail time.

The indecent exposure incidents happened in the neighbourhood around Granville and King Edward avenues between 2018 and February 2019, while the Richmond RCMP officer was off duty.

Seangio’s trial heard how he exposed himself to four girls, one of whom was just 14 years old, as well as undercover officers posing as teen students.

The court heard Seangio would drive his black SUV past York House School and Little Flower Academy, both all-girls K-12 private schools, until he spotted an isolated victim.

He would then roll down his window, expose himself and drive away, the court heard.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said Seangio remained suspended without pay, and that the force was seeking his dismissal through a code of conduct hearing process.

No date has yet been set for that hearing.