Walnut Grove Secondary School lock down lifted Friday

Walnut Grove Secondary School in Langley, B.C. went into lockdown mode Friday morning.

The school said in a statement that the lockdown was issued at 9:15 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution by school administration and under the direction of RCMP.”

The school said staff received reports of a potential threat on school grounds.

The lockdown was lifted after about one hour.

“With the help of police, the situation was resolved. All students and staff in the building followed emergency procedures and were safe.”

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk told Global News a suspicious person entered the front doors of the school.

No shots have been fired, van Herk confirmed.

More information is expected to be released soon.