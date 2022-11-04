Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Walnut Grove Secondary School lock down lifted Friday

By Amy Judd & Janet Brown Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 1:59 pm
Walnut Grove Secondary School is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Walnut Grove Secondary School is seen in this file photo. Google Street View

Walnut Grove Secondary School in Langley, B.C. went into lockdown mode Friday morning.

The school said in a statement that the lockdown was issued at 9:15 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution by school administration and under the direction of RCMP.”

The school said staff received reports of a potential threat on school grounds.

The lockdown was lifted after about one hour.

Trending Now

“With the help of police, the situation was resolved. All students and staff in the building followed emergency procedures and were safe.”

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk told Global News a suspicious person entered the front doors of the school.

No shots have been fired, van Herk confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Homicide team identifies victim of targeted Langley shooting

More information is expected to be released soon.

Langley RCMPPolice IncidentWalnut GrovePolice Walnut Grove SecondarySuspicious man walnut groveWalnut Grove incidentWalnut Grove Secondary School
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers