Crime

Teenager injured when struck while on Vernon crosswalk: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 2:07 pm
FILE. Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
FILE. Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

A teenager suffered minor injuries in Vernon late Thursday when she was struck by an alleged impaired driver, RCMP say.

Just before 9 p.m., at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street, the 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn.

“The victim was transported from the scene for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a press release.

“While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer formed the suspicion the woman’s ability to drive was impacted by alcohol and read her a mandatory breath demand.”

Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest

The 44-year-old Vernon woman provided a breath sample that RCMP said registered a fail on a roadside screening device.

She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“There’s no excuse for impaired driving,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Incidents such as this are entirely preventable. If you are going to consume intoxicating substances, be responsible and always plan ahead and have a safe, sober ride home.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

 

