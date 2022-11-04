Menu

Headline link
Crime

1 in hospital after Surrey shooting near King George Boulevard and 92 Avenue

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 12:09 pm
Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood. Global News

One person was sent to hospital following a late-night shooting in Surrey, B.C., Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard area, police say.

Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries.

“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” Surrey RCMP staff said.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and police are still working to determine a possible motive.”

Police have not said if the shooting was targeted or related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

