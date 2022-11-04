Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police warn about convoy at Alberta courthouse as three men appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 12:19 pm
A check point at Milk River in southern Alberta on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, about 20 kilometres north of the Coutts border blockade. View image in full screen
A second protest at Milk River in southern Alberta on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, about 20 kilometres north of the Coutts border blockade. Global News

Police warned of potential traffic congestion in Lethbridge, Alta., as a convoy of vehicles arrived to support three men charged in a blockade at the U.S.-Canadian border.

The men made a court appearance today and supporters gathered around the courthouse, which is downtown.

Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, and Alex Van Herk, 53 — both of Fort Macleod, Alta. — have been charged with mischief over $5,000, as has George Janzen, 43, of Taber, Alta.

Read more: Alberta RCMP charge 3 more people in relation to Coutts border blockade

They are scheduled to be back in the Court of King’s Bench on Dec. 12 for arraignment.

Trending Now

RCMP have said the charges stem from the individuals being key participants in the blockade at the border crossing in Coutts, Alta., for two weeks beginning in late January.

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge police say they support the right to peaceful assembly and will be monitoring the event to maintain public safety.

RCMPAlberta RCMPCouttsCoutts blockadeCoutts border blockadeMarco Van Huigenbosalex van herkcoutts blockade courtgeorge janzen
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers