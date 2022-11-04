Police warn about convoy at Alberta courthouse as three men appear in court

Send this page to someone via email

Police warned of potential traffic congestion in Lethbridge, Alta., as a convoy of vehicles arrived to support three men charged in a blockade at the U.S.-Canadian border.

The men made a court appearance today and supporters gathered around the courthouse, which is downtown.

Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, and Alex Van Herk, 53 — both of Fort Macleod, Alta. — have been charged with mischief over $5,000, as has George Janzen, 43, of Taber, Alta.

They are scheduled to be back in the Court of King’s Bench on Dec. 12 for arraignment.

RCMP have said the charges stem from the individuals being key participants in the blockade at the border crossing in Coutts, Alta., for two weeks beginning in late January.

Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge police say they support the right to peaceful assembly and will be monitoring the event to maintain public safety.