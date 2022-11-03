Ukrainian refugees in Kelowna, B.C. get connected to local resources

Kelowna’s Ukrainian-Orthodox church hosted an open house for Ukrainian newcomers on Wednesday evening, as a way to welcome them into the community and get set up with resources for things like housing, employment and education.

After being forced to leave their homeland, many Ukrainians begin their new life chapter in Canada with very little information about the resources available to them. Twelve different local agencies were on hand at the event, to inform the newcomers about how to get set up with a variety of essentials.

“They need someone who can help them, who can listen to them, hear them and so that’s kind of my mission,” said settlement worker with Kelowna Community Resources, Tetiana Miminoshvili.

“My purpose is to provide at least a plan, or a map where people can go, where they can call and don’t be afraid if you don’t speak English. There is someone at the other end who can help you.”

Story continues below advertisement

For a newcomer in any country, learning the native language and finding work can be some of the most difficult tasks in their journey, but events like this are helping ease the pressure for newcomers like Stanislov Chorba, who has only been in Canada for a week.

“I was working in construction in Ukraine last two years, and already was talking to WorkBC and they said they can help to find a job and build a career. I am much less stressed now,” said Chorba, who moved to the Okanagan in late October.

2:08 Russian missiles leave large parts of Ukraine without water, power

According to the president of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, there has been a spike in Ukrainians coming to the Okanagan in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“They understand that it will be a very hard winter in Ukraine without heat, without electricity and so on, so we urgently need hosts,” explained Denys Storozhuk.

“We have 10 families arriving in the next couple weeks that we need to accommodate.”

Storozhuk says despite many Okanagan residents having stepped up by opening up their homes and donating clothing, food and money since the Russian war in Ukraine began, he feels the support has dropped off and says now is the time to help out in any way.

“We need to get together – every drop counts, that’s our principle,” Storozhuk said.

“An hour of your time that you can donate to work with us, or a few dollars put together, they can save lives in Ukraine.”