Police respond to stabbing at Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police say a male teen was stabbed at the bus terminal in Dartmouth on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called at around 3 p.m. to the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue.
According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The investigation is in the early stages and further information will be provided when it becomes available,” police say in a release.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
