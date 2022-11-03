Menu

Crime

Police respond to stabbing at Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning November 3, 2022'
Global News Morning November 3, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say a male teen was stabbed at the bus terminal in Dartmouth on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 3 p.m. to the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue.

Read more: Facts of pedestrian death in bus collision should be public: advocate

According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The investigation is in the early stages and further information will be provided when it becomes available,” police say in a release.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

