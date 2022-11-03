Police respond to stabbing at Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police say a male teen was stabbed at the bus terminal in Dartmouth on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 3 p.m. to the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal on Nantucket Avenue.

According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The investigation is in the early stages and further information will be provided when it becomes available,” police say in a release.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.