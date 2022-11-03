Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, luring involving minor: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 3:50 pm
A Peterborough man has been arrested on sex-related charges including luring by means on telecommunciation. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man has been arrested on sex-related charges including luring by means on telecommunciation.

A sexual assault investigation has led to charges against a Peterborough man.

Peterborough Police Service say investigators probed incidents and communications in April and June between a man and a teenage girl.

“The accused and the victim know each other,” police said.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect in sexual assault investigation

On Wednesday, police arrested a 30-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 23.

