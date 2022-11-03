Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, luring involving minor: police

A sexual assault investigation has led to charges against a Peterborough man.
Peterborough Police Service say investigators probed incidents and communications in April and June between a man and a teenage girl.
“The accused and the victim know each other,” police said.
On Wednesday, police arrested a 30-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication.
The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 23.
