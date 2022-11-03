Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, luring involving minor: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A sexual assault investigation has led to charges against a Peterborough man.

Peterborough Police Service say investigators probed incidents and communications in April and June between a man and a teenage girl.

“The accused and the victim know each other,” police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 30-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 23.