Man arrested in Caribbean for 2016 drug-related killing in Montreal: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man was arrested in the Caribbean on Wednesday in connection with a homicide that happened six years ago in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The suspect, Shamora Robertson, was arrested in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by local police in collaboration with the RCMP and U.S authorities and was extradited to Montreal where he faced murder charges on Thursday.

He is the third person arrested in connection with the killing of Gilbert Nshimiyumukiza, a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed on April 30, 2016.

READ MORE: What happened to Marilyn Bergeron? Family of Quebec girl who disappeared 14 years ago believes she may still be alive in Ontario

Police say on the night of the victim’s death, he was home with a roommate on Grenet Street in an Ahuntsic apartment building. Four suspects entered the home, shot one roommate and violently assaulted the other, who survived.

Story continues below advertisement

According to French language Quebec news network TVA Nouvelles, the incident involved settling a drug debt.

Montreal police say they arrested Nikita Hunt and Jermaine Carlton Gero in connection with the incident shortly after, both of whom were convicted of murder, but Robertson fled the country.

Authorities say he will remain detained pending further proceedings.

Investigators are still looking for the fourth suspect in the case.