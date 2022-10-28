Family of Quebec girl who disappeared 14 years ago believes she may still be alive in Ontario

The family of Marilyn Bergeron and their lawyer believe that she may still be alive and living in Ontario after she went missing more than 14 years ago in Quebec.

According to a “key witness,” there’s reason to believe she may have been spotted in Hawkesbury, Ont. near the Quebec border, a year after her disappearance.

Missing person Marilyn Bergeron, who was 24 at the time of her disappearance in 2008, is pictured above.

She was last seen on Feb. 17, 2008, leaving the family’s home near Quebec City. She was 24 at the time, which would make her 38 today.

Guy Salico, a Hawksbury resident, told reporters at a press conference on Friday accompanied by Bergeron’s parents and lawyer Marc Bellemare, that he called police a year after she went missing to report what he believes was an interaction with her.

Salico says in December 2009 he believes Marilyn Bergeron rang the doorbell of his home at 2 or 3 a.m. asking for directions to Chamberland Street in Hawkesbury.

“When she came to our house, she was cold, she was frail, wet, because it was raining outside.” He says she refused his offer to drive her to her destination and after about 15 minutes she left.

“She had a little jacket, blue jeans, a light, white T-shirt with a V-neck, and she had high-heeled shoes on,” adding that she was blonde (at the time of her disappearance she was brunette), looked like she was in her early 20s, spoke fluent English, did not looked impaired and was very polite.

The man says he had no clue who she was until the following days when he linked her with the circulating pictures of the missing Quebec girl and reported it to police, who he says met with him at his residence to discuss the incident.

Police were not present during Friday’s press conference and refused to comment on the case.

“What they’re doing with the (investigation) we don’t know,” the family’s lawyer said. “They say that the inquiry is ongoing on but we don’t know more than that, but we need more.”

Bergeron’s parents are urging anyone else who may have seen their daughter in the years following her disappearance to come forward. “I have hope,” her mother Andree Bechard told reporters.

“If someone in Ontario has something to say, who doesn’t want to speak with police and wants to speak to the family or to me, it will be confidential,” Bellemare said.

Quebec City police said Friday they would not be issuing any comment on the case.