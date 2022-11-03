Menu

Crime

Manitoba hopes helicopter, unmarked vehicles, will help in fight against night hunting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 1:20 pm
Manitoba is spending $300,000 to further crack down on illegal night hunting. View image in full screen
Manitoba is spending $300,000 to further crack down on illegal night hunting. Global News / File

Manitoba is aiming to crack down on illegal night hunting.

The province announced $300,000 in spending Thursday as part of an effort to deal with what it calls a growing problem that causes a safety risk to Manitobans.

Natural resources and northern development minister Greg Nesbitt said the cash will be used toward a three-year helicopter services contract, which will mean more flights and specialized equipment to catch those involved in the illicit activity.

The funding will also go toward the addition of 11 unmarked vehicles to Manitoba Conservation’s fleet.

Read more: 2 arrested for illegal night hunting with stolen firearm in Manitoba

“Combined with the dedicated efforts of our conservation officers, aircraft-assisted enforcement is highly successful at combatting illegal night hunting activities, which pose a significant safety risk to Manitobans,” Nesbitt said.

The minister said Manitobans who suspect illegal activity can call their local Natural Resources and Northern Development office, or the province’s Turn-In Poachers line.

Night hunting has become a contentious issue in Manitoba in recent years, with Stefanson’s predecessor, former premier Brian Pallister, stirring up controversy in a 2017 speech in which he said the practice was creating a “race war” between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Manitobans.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

