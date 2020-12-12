2 arrested for illegal night hunting with stolen firearm in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Conservation officers arrested two people Friday for illegal hunting with a stolen firearm.

Conservation officers from the Gypsumville area spotted a vehicle driving off road on a decommissioned rail bed in the RM of Grahamdale Friday evening.

The officers saw the vehicle stop and a light was used to slowly sweep across the fields.

The officers pulled over the vehicle, which was an off-road, side-by-side ATV.

A 43-year-old man from the Fairford area and 48-year-old woman from Pinaymootang First Nation were arrested, and issued appearance notices for hunting at night when not permitted.

A 2015 Polaris Ranger, as well as two loaded rifles, a spotlight and various other hunting equipment was seized.

Officers determined one of the firearms was stolen, so RCMP took custody of the two for other offences including a prohibition to possess firearms.

Since Oct. 10, conservation officers have handed out charges or appearance notices to 47 individuals for serious wildlife offences, given charges to 11 people for possessing illegally taken wildlife, seized 10 vehicles and 20 firearms.

In northern Manitoba, Indigenous hunters may hunt at night on Crown land and do not need to apply for a permit, though it is subject to a three-kilometre safety buffer around occupied sites and provincial roadways.

In southern Manitoba, night hunting is prohibited except with a permit that allows rights-based hunting on Crown land, subject to terms and conditions establishing where it can be done safely.

Anyone with information on illegal activities is asked to call their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office or the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.