Consumer

Edmonton International Airport introduces virtual security queue

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 12:34 pm
Travellers carry luggage to their flights at the Edmonton International Airport in Edmonton on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Travellers can now pre-book their spots in the security line at EIA. View image in full screen
Travellers carry luggage to their flights at the Edmonton International Airport in Edmonton on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Travellers can now pre-book their spots in the security line at EIA. JF

Travellers leaving Edmonton International Airport (EIA) can now pre-book their spot in the security line-up.

EIA introduced a new tool called YEG EXPRESS Thursday. Passengers can reserve a timeslot online up to 72 hours before their scheduled flight. Appointments can be scheduled online in advance or at the airport upon arrival.

Read more: Edmonton airport security screening officers accept new contract with 12% raise

At the traveller’s appointment time, they will go to the central security screening area, look for the “virtual queue” entrance area and go through security without waiting in line.

The airport said the free and optional program will have 15-minute windows for appointments. The person booking can bring along up to 10 guests with them.

Read more: Fort McMurray man charged after incident with knife at Edmonton airport

EIA said it’s adding this feature alongside the Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver airports.

At launch, reservations will only be available during peak times of 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. EIA said more spots will be available as the program progresses. Reservations are available now.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton International Airport focuses attention on sustainability and environmental footprint'
Edmonton International Airport focuses attention on sustainability and environmental footprint
