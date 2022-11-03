Edmonton International Airport introduces virtual security queue

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers leaving Edmonton International Airport (EIA) can now pre-book their spot in the security line-up.

EIA introduced a new tool called YEG EXPRESS Thursday. Passengers can reserve a timeslot online up to 72 hours before their scheduled flight. Appointments can be scheduled online in advance or at the airport upon arrival.

At the traveller’s appointment time, they will go to the central security screening area, look for the “virtual queue” entrance area and go through security without waiting in line.

The airport said the free and optional program will have 15-minute windows for appointments. The person booking can bring along up to 10 guests with them.

EIA said it’s adding this feature alongside the Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver airports.

At launch, reservations will only be available during peak times of 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. EIA said more spots will be available as the program progresses. Reservations are available now.